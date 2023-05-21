Vincent Assafuah donates 150 beds to Osei Kyeretwie SHS

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah has donated 150 sleeping beds to the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) at Tafo in the Old Tafo Municipality to enhance quality education in the area.

At a short ceremony to hand over the beds to the school, held at the forecourt of the Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, the MP said the donation was in response to his pledge to support schools in the area to help improve education in the constituency as education is the key to success in recent times.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, Hon. Vincent Assafuah affectionately called Tafo Kufuor in the constituency stated that the donation forms part of his commitment and that of President Akufo- Addo to support the development of education in the Municipality and assured that many more would be donated in the near future. He pointed out that the Akufo- Addo led government had taken education as a major priority, hence the introduction of the Free SHS Education, which had reduced financial burden on parents and guardians.

He therefore urged students of the OKESS to focus on their education as authorities are determined to make the most critical investments in their education.

Citing himself as an example, Hon. Assafuah recalled how he had no hope of reaching to the top as accessibility to quality education and the needed logistics were not available to him during his school days. According to him, it took perseverance and God’s grace for him to reach where he is currently. “There was no hope for some of us growing up and schooling in this area but today with hard work and grace of God we are rising, I don’t want to see students in my Constituency go through the difficult times we experienced so whatever it takes for me to do to ensure that students in Old Tafo Constituency will get access to quality education is one of my topmost priority, ” he stated.

Receiving the beds on behalf of the school, Director of Education in the Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, Mrs. Betty Drah expressed the Education Directorate’s sincere gratitude to the Old Tafo MP for his continuous support to education describing him as ‘Messiah and savior’ to them. “I want to say a big thank you to our caring and loving MP for what he has been doing for us since he took over. This is not the first or second time Hon. Assafuah has donated to us for several occasions and I must say we are lucky to have such a kind-hearted man as our MP, we very much grateful to him," she noted.

Present at the ceremony were the Old Tafo MCE, Hon. Lord Inusah Lansah, Members of the Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, Education and other stakeholders in the Constituency. The MCE in a short speech however urged doubters and naysayers in the Municipality who have been on some media platforms demanding accountability of the usage of both the Assembly and MP’s common fund to do so through the appropriate channel.

“Like my MP said earlier, those that have been asking what we use our common funds for, these beds are one of the answers for you but I want to advise that anyone who wants to know how and what we spend our common funds on should be bold and come to my office for clarification," he stated.

Meanwhile Assemblyman for the Tafo Ahenbronum North electoral area who doubles as a board member of OKESS, Hon. Albert Twum (Pusher) described the donation as a timely intervention from the MP. According to him, during the Board’s last meeting, issues of acquiring more beds for the school came which had become a headache but fortunately for them, Hon. Vincent Assafuah has taken away that burden.