UniMAC open admissions for 2023/2024 academic year, deadline on August 31

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

University of Media, Arts and Communications has announced the opening of applications for prospective students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The university offers a variety of undergraduate programs at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Institute of Film and Television, and Institute of Languages.

To apply for admission, prospective students can purchase admission forms at any Prudential Bank branch or through mobile money using any network or via app.ropaygh.com.

Applicants will be given a serial number and pin, which they can use to access the online admission portal to begin their application process.

Completed application forms, along with supporting documents and a passport photograph, should be submitted by the deadline of Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Institute of Journalism offers a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with options in Print, Broadcast, and Online Journalism, a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a Public Relations option, a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations with Marketing, a Diploma in Communication Studies, and a Diploma in Public Relations.

The Institute of Film and Television offers a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism for Radio, TV, and Online, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animation, Production Design, Film Directing, Television Production, Editing, Motion Picture Photography, Sound Production, and Multimedia Production, including Graphic Design, Web Design, Motion Graphics, Visual Effects, and 3D Modelling.

The Institute of Languages provides a Bachelor of Arts in Translation and an HND Bilingual Secretaryship program.

Prospective students are encouraged to contact the university for more information on the admissions process via its social media handles and official website.

518202361335-1i841p5bbv-332bfdfe-32dd-43f8-841a-3b6077e3973b.jpeg

518202361337-1i841p5bbv-f15ef914-5b32-4cf6-8f76-97c1e4f74df1

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

