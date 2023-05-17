‘I’m sorry for saying you are not a guy, it was out of emotions’ – Abeiku Santana apologises after tagging Pizzaman as wicked

Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana has issued a public apology to Christian Boakye-Yiadom, CEO of Pizzaman, for attacking him over his decision to jail two workers who stole 20 cartons of chicken wings and some vegetable cooking oil from the company.

In a rant on his show on Accra-based Okay FM, Mr Santana had described the court action as "wicked" and suggested that it could have been settled out of court.

He also argued that the workers should have been made to work and pay the cost of the stolen items instead of being imprisoned for five years each.

"This Pizzaman parades himself as a youth leader and so on and so forth. Your workers steal 20 cartons of chicken wings and you've caused them to be jailed for five years each. What is the sense in it?" Santana asked.

He continued, "A poor person's child engaged in stealing while working, why don't you deduct it from their salaries? So, because of chicken wings which they didn't steal in one day; it is an accumulated stolen item and they have been jailed five years each. Clap for yourself, you've done well. You are not a guy at all."

Santana's comments were met with intense criticism, with many accusing him of defending criminal behavior.

He was urged to apologize by artist manager Bullgod on Accra-based UTV’s United showbiz but refused.

However, in a recent episode of his show, Mr Santana issued a public apology to Boakye-Yiadom, acknowledging that his comments were "irresponsible" and made out of emotion.

“I have realized my mistakes and I’m sorry for saying you are not a guy for imprisoning some staff of your who stole your chicken and vegetable cooking oil," Mr Santana apologized.

"It was out of emotions that I said the punishment was too harsh and that the Pizzaman owner is not a guy. I apologize to him for saying he should have deducted the cost of the stolen items from the workers’ salaries. I said that without thinking about the fact that you were hurt by what your workers did to you…I’m sorry,” he added.