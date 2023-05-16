ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.05.2023 Social News

E/R: Horrific accident at Adukrom claims the lives of three people

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ER: Horrific accident at Adukrom claims the lives of three people
16.05.2023 LISTEN

There has been a horrific accident at Adukrom-Akuapem in the Okere District of the Eastern region.

The crash between a tricycle and a truck resulted in the death of three people.

Information gathered has revealed that the accident occurred early on Tuesday morning around 7:00 am near the waterworks junction area.

The accident occurred when the tricycle loaded with concrete land demarcation pillars failed break while descending from Adukrom towards Aseseeso.

In the driver's attempt to take control of the tricycle, he collided with the Kia truck with registration number GE 7984 which was approaching from the other direction.

As confirmed by Ebenezer Obiri Asare who is the Assembly member for Adukrom-Methodist electoral, as many as 12 people had to be rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

“We were following the tricycle but when it reached Adukrom water works it crashed the driver side of the Kia. The tricycle was descending with speed it seems there was a brake failure.

“So two of the five persons on the tricycle died instantly while the other three were rushed to hospital. We are told the rider popularly known as Enkase also couldn’t survive,” an eyewitness narrated to the media.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC primaries: Anybody who engaged in ostentatious vote buying should be investigated – Sam George NDC primaries: Anybody who engaged in ostentatious vote buying should be investi...

1 hour ago

ER: Horrific accident at Adukrom claims the lives of three people E/R: Horrific accident at Adukrom claims the lives of three people

3 hours ago

Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr, Late Highlife singer Ghanaian Highlife legend, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr dies

3 hours ago

Peace initiative: Ramaphosa says African countries too are suffering as a result of the Ukraine war. By MUJAHID SAFODIEN AFPFile African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Ghanaians no longer fancy promises; it’s better to ‘show working’ - Political ex...

3 hours ago

Kwabena Duffuor congratulates Mahama for winning NDC's flagbearer election Kwabena Duffuor congratulates Mahama for winning NDC's flagbearer election

5 hours ago

NDC primaries: Sunyani East NPP refute allegations against MP for sponsoring aspirant NDC primaries: Sunyani East NPP refute allegations against MP for sponsoring asp...

5 hours ago

NPP doesntve handing-over in their DNA; lets unite and beat them soundly – NDC communicator to members NPP doesn’t’ve handing-over in their DNA; let’s unite and beat them soundly – ND...

5 hours ago

Minority caucus leadership change was grand plot by NDC leadership to remove me from parliament – Muntaka Minority caucus leadership change was grand plot by NDC leadership to remove me ...

5 hours ago

Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh reacts to Mahama's promise to appoint 60 ministers Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh reacts to Mahama's promise to appoint 60 ministers

Latest: News
body-container-line