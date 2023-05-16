E/R: Horrific accident at Adukrom claims the lives of three people

16.05.2023 LISTEN

There has been a horrific accident at Adukrom-Akuapem in the Okere District of the Eastern region.

The crash between a tricycle and a truck resulted in the death of three people.

Information gathered has revealed that the accident occurred early on Tuesday morning around 7:00 am near the waterworks junction area.

The accident occurred when the tricycle loaded with concrete land demarcation pillars failed break while descending from Adukrom towards Aseseeso.

In the driver's attempt to take control of the tricycle, he collided with the Kia truck with registration number GE 7984 which was approaching from the other direction.

As confirmed by Ebenezer Obiri Asare who is the Assembly member for Adukrom-Methodist electoral, as many as 12 people had to be rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

“We were following the tricycle but when it reached Adukrom water works it crashed the driver side of the Kia. The tricycle was descending with speed it seems there was a brake failure.

“So two of the five persons on the tricycle died instantly while the other three were rushed to hospital. We are told the rider popularly known as Enkase also couldn’t survive,” an eyewitness narrated to the media.