I’ll use robust root and branch approach to fight corruption — Mahama

Former President John Mahama, the newly elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his determination to fight corruption in the country.

The one-time president said he will employ a robust and effective approach to deal with corruption if given the mandate again.

Speaking at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, the Northern regional capital, the 2024 presidential candidate observed that corruption has caused significant financial losses to the state.

To eradicate the menace of corruption, Mr. Mahama said he will not favor anyone found guilty, regardless of whether they are in his party or not.

"I will adopt a robust root and branch approach to fight corruption because corruption is a major source through which state resources are wasted. It will not matter whether the people involved are in our party or another party," he said.

In the same vein, he vowed to investigate the leaked Galamsey report authored by the former Environment Minister Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

"It emerged that the heart surgeon had two years ago boldly exposed the duplicity of the NPP government in the fight against galamsey.

“He opened a can of worms, which I know this president, in his usual manner, will sweep under the carpet just as many corruption scandals have been cleared by the 'Clearing Agent,'" Mahama said.

On this score, the NDC flagbearer said, "We [the next NDC government] shall investigate further and pursue justice on this matter."

