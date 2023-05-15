Next NDC government shall investigate Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report – Mahama

ModernGhana logo
Former President John Mahama has promised to investigate the leaked galamsey report compiled by former Minister of Environment, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng if elected President in 2024.

Addressing supporters at the University of Development Studies in Tamale after winning the NDC flagbearer contest, Mr. Mahama accused the Akufo-Addo administration of promoting corruption instead of fighting it.

He said "The truth is, this government cannot just wish away the reality that Ghana is not looking good on the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International. The President no longer makes corruption a pet topic in his speeches because corruption has defeated him hands down."

On Professor Frimpong-Boateng's report, Mr. Mahama said "It emerged that the heart surgeon had two years ago boldly exposed the duplicity of the NPP government in the fight against Galamsey. He opened a can of worms, which I know this president, in his usual manner, will sweep under the carpet just as many corruption scandals have been cleared by the Clearing Agent.”

On this score, the NDC flagbearer said, “We [next NDC government] shall investigate further and pursue justice on this matter."

The former president vowed to adopt a "robust root and branch approach" to fighting corruption if elected in 2024.

He stated: "I will adopt a robust root and branch approach to fight corruption because corruption is a major source through which state resources are wasted. It will not matter whether the people involved are our own or from some other party."

Mr. Mahama promised to make the fight against corruption a top priority, investigate unresolved corruption cases and ensure prosecutions without fear or favor.

