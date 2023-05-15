ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I have no intention to quit NDC; the party is my home and I’ll remain loyal – Kwabena Duffuor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has rubbished reports suggesting that he plans on leaving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to form a new political party.

In a statement, the flagbearer aspirant who quit the flagbearer race a day before the election has assured the rank and file of the NDC that he remains committed, loyal, and will continue to serve the party.

“I have become aware of some concerns from the rank and file of the NDC, that I intend to leave the NDC to form another party.

“I wish to state that I have no such intentions and remain committed to the NDC as I have always been. The NDC is my home as it is for us all and I will always remain loyal to our party,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said in a statement on Monday, May 15.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Finance has admonished the NDC to unite and focus on the main objective of coming back to power after the 2024 general elections.

“Let us come together towards the cause of victory for our party and progress for our nation. The NDC belongs to us and we have a charge to keep its flame burning. So let us get to work,” Dr. Duffuor said.

Below is a copy of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s press release:

515202352554-h41o2s6fey-39bb4dd9-7e35-497a-bb17-708199a5dd18

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama None of the 60 Ministers in my lean gov’t will be entitled to ex-gratia — Mahama

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute I have integrity so I shall forever remain in the NDC – Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

Deputy Trade Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia is the only presidential material — Okyere Baafi

2 hours ago

Start preparing your handing over notes – Mahama to Akufo-Addo Start preparing your handing over notes – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor I have no intention to quit NDC; the party is my home and I’ll remain loyal – Kw...

2 hours ago

Edem Agbana, Ketu North Parliamentary candidate aspirant NDC primaries: 'God doesn’t call the equipped, he equips the called' – Edem Agba...

2 hours ago

Hilda Baci, Nigerian Chef and a yet-to-be-confirmed Guinness World Record Holder 'We're yet to confirm all evidences' — Guinness World Record on Hilda Baci’s coo...

2 hours ago

NDC primaries: I dedicate my victory to Rawlings, Atta-Mills – Mahama NDC primaries: I dedicate my victory to Rawlings, Atta-Mills – Mahama

4 hours ago

Immigration Officer rescues two police officers from being lynched Immigration Officer rescues two police officers from being lynched

4 hours ago

UER: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. Bernadette Technical Institute UE/R: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. B...

Latest: News
body-container-line