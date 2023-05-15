I have no intention to quit NDC; the party is my home and I’ll remain loyal – Kwabena Duffuor

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has rubbished reports suggesting that he plans on leaving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to form a new political party.

In a statement, the flagbearer aspirant who quit the flagbearer race a day before the election has assured the rank and file of the NDC that he remains committed, loyal, and will continue to serve the party.

“I have become aware of some concerns from the rank and file of the NDC, that I intend to leave the NDC to form another party.

“I wish to state that I have no such intentions and remain committed to the NDC as I have always been. The NDC is my home as it is for us all and I will always remain loyal to our party,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said in a statement on Monday, May 15.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Finance has admonished the NDC to unite and focus on the main objective of coming back to power after the 2024 general elections.

“Let us come together towards the cause of victory for our party and progress for our nation. The NDC belongs to us and we have a charge to keep its flame burning. So let us get to work,” Dr. Duffuor said.

Below is a copy of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s press release: