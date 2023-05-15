NDC primaries: I dedicate my victory to Rawlings, Atta-Mills – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has formally accepted to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2024 general elections as its flagbearer.

At an event at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale on Monday, May 15, the flagbearer elect of the NDC said he dedicates his victory to late Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills.

“With profound gratitude, I humbly accept to be the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress. I dedicate this victory to the founder of our party, Jerry John Rawlings, to my late boss and mentor Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, to my former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Attah, and the many hundreds of our senior comrades who laboured to build this political tradition that we have the privilege of leading today,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former President in his address expressed appreciation to delegates for electing him to become leader of the NDC.

He assured all followers of the opposition party and the entire country that he will ensure the NDC wins the election 2024 at all costs.

“Thank you for your vote of confidence and for your unshaken conviction that I am the most suitable person with the experience and vision to lead our party, the NDC to victory in 2024.

“We must win the election to enable us to build the Ghana we want together. I pledge to lead you to a resounding victory come December 2024,” Mahama promised.