Mahama is not a sketch, but a full portrait of a leader – Haruna Iddrisu

Former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Alhaji Haruna Iddrisu has praised former President John Dramani Mahama.

He described him as a full portrait of a leader who has what it takes to redeem Ghana from the mess created by the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking at the University of Development Studies in Tamale on Monday, May 15, while introducing John Mahama before his first major address after being elected the 2024 NDC presidential candidate, Haruna Iddrisu expressed confidence in Mahama's leadership qualities, experience and vision.

"Mahama is not a sketch, but a full portrait of a leader. He is coming back to lead the NDC to rescue the country from its worst," Alhaji Iddrisu told the gathering.

He further urges Ghanaians on how they should view John Mahama's leadership potential, saying, "Mahama is not a sketch, but a full portrait of a leader."

Alhaji Iddrisu emphasized that John Mahama should not be seen as just a beginner or an average leader but rather a full, complete and experienced leader who has what it takes to deliver results.

He stressed that Mahama is the man to rescue Ghana from the mess created by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's government.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
