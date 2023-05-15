Ketu North primaries: Stop raising the political temperature with your intemperate discussions – Volta NDC to media

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on its members, the media and the general public to remain calm and exercise utmost circumspection on matters relating to the Ketu North NDC parliamentary elections held last Saturday, May 13.

In a statement issued on Monday, 15 May 2023, signed by its Regional Secretary, James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretariat of the NDC said: “We are particularly concerned about the excessive and intemperate media discussions in the aftermath of the parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency thereby raising the political temperature. While we welcome freedom of expression and of speech in our fledgling multiparty democracy, we wish to caution that it is done with civility and circumspection.

“As the media continue to roll out its platform for us to engage in political discourse, we also wish to advise that these platforms are not turned into the promotion of hate, insults and the use of intemperate language.”

It called on supporters of the various contestants in the just-ended parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency and other parts of the Volta Region to eschew divisive tendencies and work for unity.

“As the party leadership works to resolve the issues surrounding the outcome of the election in the constituency, we should all respect the party structures and not do anything untoward that will be inimical to the political fortunes of our party,” the Volta Regional Secretariat urged in its statement.

It also advised people who do not know or understand the socio-political history, culture and local dynamics of Ketu North politics wishing to reap political dividends from the primaries to “stay clear of utterances which have the potential to inflame passions and complicate the situation.”

It added, “no political machination can break or divide the NDC in Ketu North.”

The contest ended in a tie between two candidates, Edem Agbana and John Kobla Adanu who polled 358 votes each.

There will be a re-run in a yet-to-be-announced date.

-classfmonline.com