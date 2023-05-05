We opposed approval of new loans because NPP gov't couldn't pay it's 'Guiness Book of Records' debts — Minority debunks NPP MP's claims

ModernGhana logo
By Simon Tetteh || Contributor
The Minority Caucus in Parliament has debunked assertions by MP for Dormaa East, Hon. Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah, that the minority in parliament supported the approval of new loans totalling $710million.

The Dormaa East MP in an interview with Citi News claimed that the decision to pass the loans as captured by a report from parliament was unanimously approved by the House.

But the Minority Caucus in a statement strongly debunked the claim.

It said the Minority Caucus implacably opposed the loans in view that it was coming at a time the country was unable to pay its debts making it difficult to secure an IMF bailout.

The statement said "Indeed, we took terms to express our opposition, and still stand firmly in our conviction that only an irresponsible and unpatriotic Majority Group will support any additional borrowing of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government that has defaulted on our debt repayments. Such recklessness will truly find expression in the Guiness Book of Records."

It described the assertions as dishonest and desperate from the NPP MP, and further urged the Ghanaian people to disregard such assertions with the contempt it deserve.

Parliament on Tuesday approved an amount of $150 million dollars for the financing of the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme phase 2 under the Multi-phase programmatic approach.

Parliament also approved an on-lending agreement between the government and the Development Bank Ghana for an amount of £170 million Euros to support the establishment of a financially sustainable development Bank.

The House also approved a loan agreement between the government of Ghana and the World Bank for an amount of $200 million to finance the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.

