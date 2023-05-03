ModernGhana logo
'Serial wife beater' murders his wife at Nungua, attacks his father-in-law

Eunice, a 25-year-old woman has been allegedly murdered by her husband at Nungua in Accra after the two engaged in a brawl.

The man was reported to have murdered the wife after inflicting several machete wounds on her, leading to her death on the spot.

Father of the deceased, Ebenezer Dwomoh who described the husband of his daughter as serial wife beater narrated the incident to journalists on Tuesday, May 2.

He said his daughter had moved out of her matrimonial home due to constant abuse and physical assault on her by her husband.

She managed to secure a summons letter from the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the police and when she was presenting the letter to her husband, the man got furious and allegedly murdered her.

The husband attempted running away after the incident however he was arrested with the help of some residents of the area.

“Eunice moved out of the house because she could no longer take the beatings, so this man decided to make life a living-hell for her. He will even come to our house and beat her,” Mr Dwomoh told Accra-based Adom FM.

“He follows my daughter everywhere she goes and beat her until he finally killed her that fateful day,” he added.

