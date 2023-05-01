Pass GIPS Bill into Law now – Dr. Eric Oduro Osae calls on gov't

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, the Director General of the Internal Audit Agency has called on the government, parliament and all related stakeholders to pass into law the Procurement and Supply Bill.

According to him, the procurement sector is weak despite having the Procurement Act and for that government must treat this call as urgent to pass the Bill to support the work of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply Chain.

"The Bill if passed will guarantee and assures as country to have critical mass so far as procurement professionals are concerned to be able to support the institute. Despite having the Procurement Act, we still see irregularities what it tells us is that there is something fundamentally wrong at the implementation level and the key actors at the implementation level are the professionals so now we are calling for effective professional regulation of procurement practice in Ghana," he stated.

This he said will go a long way in getting development partners to come into this country to implement development projects where procurement specialist is required.

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae made the assertion at the induction ceremony of the newly elected executive to stair the affairs of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply in Accra on 25th April 2023.

On his part, the Head of KPMG Advisory Services Mr Andy Akoto mentioned that procurement plays a vital role in the development and growth of the country, and must be prioritized.

Mr. Akoto reiterated the appeal made by all the procurement bodies to parliamentarians for the passage of procurement of the GIPS Act. The call for the passage of the act according to him is in the right direction.

He, therefore calls on GIPS to engage in a collaborative national dialogue to make an impact.