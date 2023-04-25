Sunyani West: MCE presents roofing sheets to Adentia Community

The Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum has presented 12 packets of roofing sheets to chiefs of Adentia community in the Municipality towards the construction of a classroom block in the community.

The donation was a response to an appeal by the community leaders towards the project.

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum (MCE) who made the donation in a brief ceremony applauded the community for the project.

He said the Assembly was committed to supporting self-help projects, adding that, the provision of infrastructure at all levels of education was the responsibility of all stakeholders.

According to the MCE, government is committed to improving educational infrastructure and other developmental needs of the citizenry. This he noted, would require a concerted effort of all key stakeholders.

He assured the chiefs of his commitment to ensuring every community in the Municipality gets its fair share of the national cake.

He expressed appreciation to the Chiefs for their patience when their road was in bad shape and mentioned that work on the road would soon be completed to enhance easy movement.

Nana Kwame Boakye, Kurontihene of Adentia expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive for the donation and for responding to their plea to construction their road.