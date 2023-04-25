ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sunyani West: MCE presents roofing sheets to Adentia Community

By Yeboah Isaac || Contributor
Donations Sunyani West: MCE presents roofing sheets to Adentia Community
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum has presented 12 packets of roofing sheets to chiefs of Adentia community in the Municipality towards the construction of a classroom block in the community.

The donation was a response to an appeal by the community leaders towards the project.

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum (MCE) who made the donation in a brief ceremony applauded the community for the project.

He said the Assembly was committed to supporting self-help projects, adding that, the provision of infrastructure at all levels of education was the responsibility of all stakeholders.

According to the MCE, government is committed to improving educational infrastructure and other developmental needs of the citizenry. This he noted, would require a concerted effort of all key stakeholders.

He assured the chiefs of his commitment to ensuring every community in the Municipality gets its fair share of the national cake.

He expressed appreciation to the Chiefs for their patience when their road was in bad shape and mentioned that work on the road would soon be completed to enhance easy movement.

Nana Kwame Boakye, Kurontihene of Adentia expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive for the donation and for responding to their plea to construction their road.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospitals – Bawumia Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospita...

10 minutes ago

Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for 1m Catherization Laboratory Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for $1m Catherization Laboratory

26 minutes ago

Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu T...

26 minutes ago

Some of the suspects Four suspects in murder of soldier at Ashaiman freed

26 minutes ago

IGP accused of promoting vigilantism with 'Dampare Boys' in Ghana Police Service IGP accused of promoting vigilantism with 'Dampare Boys' in Ghana Police Service

50 minutes ago

Physician Assistants Association urges Police to release seven arrested unemployed Physician Assistants Physician Assistants’ Association urges Police to release seven arrested unemplo...

50 minutes ago

NDC to petition Special Prosecutor over Prof. Frimpong Boateng's galamsey report NDC to petition Special Prosecutor over Prof. Frimpong Boateng's galamsey report

1 hour ago

Full text Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs response to Gabby Otchere Darko interview on Citi FM [Full text] Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s response to Gabby Otchere Darko interview o...

1 hour ago

Full text Prof. Frimpong Boateng report on work of IMCIM and the way forward [Full text] Prof. Frimpong Boateng report on work of IMCIM and the way forward

1 hour ago

Yoni Kulendi 'races against' Gertrude Torkornoo for CJ job Yoni Kulendi 'races against' Gertrude Torkornoo for CJ job

Latest: News
body-container-line