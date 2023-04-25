ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.04.2023 Headlines

CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament

CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament
25.04.2023 LISTEN

CPA UK welcomes the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin MP, for a three-day programme.

Jon Davies, the Chief Executive of CPA UK said “CPA UK looks forward to strengthening its relationship with the Parliament of Ghana through this three-day Speaker-led visit. The programme will provide opportunities for mutual learning through discussions of shared challenges faced by our respective parliaments”.

Speaker-led visits are part of CPA UK’s wider work in delivering activities focused on strengthening parliamentary democracy throughout the Commonwealth. This visit will take place as the Parliament of Ghana experiences a hung parliament for the first time. With a majority of one, the situation has left parliamentarians keen to deepening understanding of parliamentary procedure and governance.

The three-day programme, held within the UK Parliament, provides an opportunity for discussion on the impact of hung parliaments and small majorities on parliamentary business. Additionally, the programme will cover parliamentary procedure in the UK Parliament, parliamentary accountability through committees, and ministerial obligations and responsibilities.

CPA UK, in partnership with the Parliament of Ghana, organised a Workshop on Trade, Gender and Security in Accra in January 2022. Rt Hon. Bagbin said at the start of the workshop that “as we begin 2022, I believe this is a great opportunity to strengthen our bonds, as we learn from one another and face up to modern challenges.”

-CPA UK

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Rev. Patrick Biney, Associate Overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International Avoid negative comparison; embrace personal struggles as opportunities for growt...

1 hour ago

Top 10 Best Ghanaian Players Abroad from the Weekend Top 10 Best Ghanaian Players Abroad from the Weekend

1 hour ago

Prof. Frimpong Boatengleft and Gabby Otchere-Darko My contributions to Ghana unmatched; you can’t equal in a million years – Prof. ...

1 hour ago

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, sit atop a tank in Port Sudan. By - AFPFile Sudan's warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

1 hour ago

People prepare to board a bus departing the Sudanese capital Khartoum as battles rage between the army and paramilitaries. By - AFP US voices alarm on Wagner in Sudan, sends ships for fleeing Americans

1 hour ago

Govt working to facilitate Global Legal Entity identification for Ghanaian businesses – Bawumia Govt working to facilitate Global Legal Entity identification for Ghanaian busin...

1 hour ago

CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament

1 hour ago

2024 elections is critical to NDC — Mahama 2024 elections is critical to NDC — Mahama

1 hour ago

Vote for winnable candidates - NDC vice chairman to delegates ahead of May 13 primaries Vote for winnable candidates - NDC vice chairman to delegates ahead of May 13 pr...

3 hours ago

Nungua: Paramount chief and chief priest smoke peace pipe as Kplejoo festival launched Nungua: Paramount chief and chief priest smoke peace pipe as Kplejoo festival la...

Latest: News
body-container-line