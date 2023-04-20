Savannah Region: Three in critical condition after accident on Buipe-Tamale highway

There has been a fatal accident on the Buipe-Tamale highway in the Savannah Region.

Three of the four victims have suffered severe injuries with the other person sustaining minor scratches.

The accident occurred when two DAF vehicles with registration numbers BF 6161-D 503 and WR 2280-14 crashed.

According to an eye-witness account, the accident was caused by overspeeding on the part of the driver of the DAF, which hit the rear of the other DAF with registration number BF 6161-D 503.

With the victims of the accident trapped in the vehicles, it took the efforts of personnel from Savanna Fire Regional Command to rescue them.

Eyewitnesses say the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service had a tough time recusing the victims and had to cut the vehicles open.

Subsequently, the three critically injured persons were taken to the Buipe District Hospital.

The fourth person was also sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.