Businessman donates food items to less privileged to celebrate Easter in seven regions

18.04.2023 LISTEN

A renowned businessman based in Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region, Dr Victor Kadri on Easter Friday, April 7 2023 donated food items worth over GHS100,000 to the less privileged in the seven regions across the country.

The regions are Central, Western North, Volta, Ashanti, Northern and Upper West.

Items such as 500 bags of rice, 500 boxes of edible oil and 500 boxes of sardines were separately distributed to the seven regions.

Presenting the items, Dr Kadri who was recently honoured by the Kingdom University College in Florida, United States of America urged Ghanaians to show love to the less privileged ones on occasions like Easter.

According to him, investing and helping the less privileged especially orphans is what pleases God most.

Dr Kadri entreated those with resources to establish businesses and create jobs for the youth to help improve lives.

A spokesperson for the beneficiaries of the items Madam Afia Frimpomaah thanked Dr Gadri for the kind gesture and appealed to NGOs, philanthropists and other corporate bodies to emulate the shining examples of Dr Kadri.