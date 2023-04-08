ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video

Social News Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Effiduase Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region is investigating a viral video in which an armed police officer was seen engaging in a scuffle with some civilians.

In the video, three young men in the ensuing scuffle pinned down a uniformed police officer to the ground who was wielding a rifle.

The police officer had blood oozing from his nostrils and face.

The three young men during the scuffle tried snatching the rifle from the police officer who was struggling with them while on the ground.

Two uniformed police officers wielding rifles later appeared at the scene and tried to separate the scuffle.

Although the exact reason for the scuffle is not known, an eyewitness, Nana Sarpong who filmed the incident is claiming that the police officer had allegedly forcefully demanded a rat carcass from the young men who had returned from a hunting expedition.

The young men declined to hand over the rat carcass and that led to a misunderstanding between them and the police officer.

The police officer allegedly fired warning shots and used the butt of his rifle to hit one of the young men.

The two other officers later succeeded in taking away the rifle, but the young men were still holding the police officer.

The incident happened at a price barrier between Effiduase and Kumawu.

Police have confirmed the incident and said they had begun investigations, although they will not speak on the record.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP not ready to hand over power to NDC – Bryan Acheampong NPP not ready to hand over power to NDC – Bryan Acheampong

1 hour ago

Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video Effiduase Police investigate scuffle between officer and civilians in video

1 hour ago

Dumsor and SADA guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso are Mahamas only achievements in his 30 years of politics – Bawumia Dumsor and SADA guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso are Mahama’s only achievemen...

1 hour ago

Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday Krachi TESCON Treasurer dies in motor accident on Good Friday

1 hour ago

Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice Gbanbapong killing: Family of 21-year-old murdered herdsman demand justice

4 hours ago

Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia Mahama has no transformational policy after 30 years in politics – Bawumia

4 hours ago

Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu Mammoth crowd walks with Bawumia in Kwahu

4 hours ago

Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes Use Easter to smoke peace pipe in Bawku — Bishop Luguterah to feuding tribes

4 hours ago

2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama for us to defeat him the 3rd time – Justin Kodua 2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama for us to defeat him the 3rd time – Justin K...

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment Akufo-Addo commends IGP for Easter deployment

Latest: News
body-container-line