Bawku: Ghana Immigration Service working with informants to arrest gunmen who shot three officers

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has condemned the attack by unknown gunmen on its officers in the Upper East Region.

Three Immigration officers were attacked and shot by gunmen on Monday night around the Bawku area.

One of the officers died on the spot with the two others battling for their lives at the hospital.

Speaking to Joy News on the shooting incident, Deputy Supt. Martin Tioseh Soyeh, the Upper East Regional PRO of the Ghana Immigration Service has disclosed that his outfit is following up on some leads.

According to him, the Service is in contact with a number of informants to get the gunmen arrested.

“We are working with informants to get to the bottom of the matter and we will be keeping the information we have until it’s needed to come out to the public,” Deputy Supt. Martin Tioseh Soyeh said.

On Tuesday, Mahama Ayariga who is a Member of Parliament for Bawku Central also condemned the shooting of the three Immigration officers and called on the government to be proactive in advancing peace in the area.

“I condemn in very strong terms the shooting, injuring, and killing of some members of the security agencies in Bawku on Monday 3rd April 2023.

“This is most reprehensible and should not be repeated again. An investigation into the matter must be conducted and the perpetrators brought to book.

“I urge government to be proactive in advancing a lasting peace process in Bawku,” Mahama Ayariga said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is also conducting an investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.