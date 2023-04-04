Bluecrest University College hosts matriculation ceremony for 250 new students

BlueCrest University College recently held its matriculation ceremony welcoming a new cohort of students to its academic community.

The event which marked the official admission of new students into the college for its 2023 spring intake was held on the campus with students from Nigeria, Niger, Gambia, Congo, Ivory Coast, Ghana etc representing nine nationalities in Africa.

The event was graced with the presence of various invited guests including Mr. Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Marketing and Corporate communication, UBA Ghana Ltd. as its guest speaker, Mr. Edward Asare, Digital Marketing officer at UBA, the Rector, Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash, Dean of the School, Prof Thomas Buabeng Assan, Registrar, Faculty, Alumni and Student Ambassadors.

Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash, the rector of the college, in his speech, welcomed the new students to the institution and encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the university. He also urged the students to work hard, stay focused, and strive for academic excellence.

Mr. Dottey delivered an inspiring speech, encouraging the new students to embrace their college years to the fullest while not downplaying the main reason for their admittance into the college. Whiles sharing his personal experiences and insights on how to succeed in both academic and professional settings, he emphasized on the vast opportunities the college had to offer the matriculants, from the social connections they can make by socializing with their mates as well as the internship program offered by the university which provides practical work experiences to students.

The matriculation ceremony also provided an opportunity for the Dean, Alumni, and Student Ambassadors to connect with the incoming class and offer their support as mentors and guides. Ms. Rosina Naab, an Alumnus and the valedictorian for the class of 2022 shared a congratulatory message with the students urging them to give off their best. Additionally, matriculants watched videos of positive messages from various Alumni working from across the world.

One unique aspect of the matriculation ceremony was the cultural dress code, which allowed the new students to showcase their cultural identity and represent their country. The diverse student body at Bluecrest University College wore traditional clothing from their respective countries, adding a vibrant and colorful element to the event.

Ms. Henrietta Mensah, the head of Partnership and Collaboration stated "The cultural dress code at this year's matriculation ceremony was our way to celebrate a beautiful representation of the diverse student body at Bluecrest University College. It was wonderful to see students showcasing their cultural identity and adding a colorful element to the event. This reinforces our commitment to promoting cultural diversity and fostering an inclusive community."

The matriculation was a significant milestone for the new students, who were excited to begin their academic journey at BlueCrest University College. Many of them expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to study at the college and vowed to make the most of their time there. It also demonstrated the commitment of BlueCrest University College to academic excellence and the development of its students.