02.04.2023 Headlines

Don’t take inexplicable decisions in next Parliament — Speaker Bagbin to MPs  

02.04.2023 LISTEN

Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) not to take inexplicable decisions that would mar proceedings of the House in the next Meeting.

In his closing remarks to the House on Saturday, April 1, the Speaker said: “Despite the shock we had during this meeting, I urge all to continue to give thanks to Almighty God because that is His will.”

…“We have endeared ourselves, particularly the leaders and my deputies, to try and build more consensus. But we have had some rather inexplicable u-turns. And that sometimes saddens me. I hope we will not go through this experience in the next meeting.”

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of both sides of the House, his two deputy speakers, the clerks, and parliamentary press corp for promoting democracy through diligent work.

“Sometimes we will not be able to carry through. But I pray and hope that will improve on it. I want to thank the clerk and his deputies and all MPs for what we have achieved so far.”

The Speaker of Parliament, however, advised the MPs to take good care of themselves as they journeyed to their various constituencies.

“I wish you travelling mercies as you go to your constituencies. What happened on Friday was an accident. Value yourselves to make sure that we all come back to meet in great hope. I declare Parliament adjourned sine die,” he said.

Parliament on Friday, March 31, passed the Excise Duty Amendment Bill, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill all for 2022, before adjourning on Saturday, April 01, 2023.

The financial bills the Government presented to the House sought to rake in about GH¢4 billion annually as part of domestic revenue mobilisation.

The bills, passed under the Certificate of Urgency, were also crucial to facilitate the approval of the three billion dollars by the International Monetary Fund staff-level agreement.

Though the Minority had earlier communicated its opposition to the bills, they were all approved by a headcount.

GNA

