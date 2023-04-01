ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.04.2023 Social News

Supt. Effia Tengey resigns from Ghana Police Service after 18years

Supt. Effia Tengey resigns from Ghana Police Service after 18years
01.04.2023 LISTEN

Former Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service Superintendent Effia Tengey has resigned after 18 years of service.

She made this known in a message to a few friends as she pursues other interests.

“Please this is to inform you that I have formally exited from the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service,” she wrote.

“Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean everyone of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession.

“We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment.”

Aside serving the Accra Regional Command of the Service, Effia Tengey was also in the Volta Regional Command as its Public Relations Officer (PRO).

-3news.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

LGBTQ: You got Akufo-Addo totally wrong — Titus Glover chides Speaker Bagbin LGBTQ: You got Akufo-Addo totally wrong — Titus Glover chides Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

Mahama promises closed season for only industrial trawlers Mahama promises ‘closed season’ for only industrial trawlers 

2 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces conducting a review of Ashaiman swoop - Defence Minister Ghana Armed Forces conducting a review of Ashaiman swoop - Defence Minister 

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin describes late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei as noble statesman Speaker Bagbin describes late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei as noble statesman

2 hours ago

I did nothing untoward by adding votes of incapacitated MPs – Bagbin speaks on revenue bills passage I did nothing untoward by adding votes of incapacitated MPs – Bagbin speaks on r...

2 hours ago

Donald Trump will not appear in court in handcuffs - Lawyer Donald Trump will not appear in court in handcuffs - Lawyer

2 hours ago

Be diligent, professional – Chief Justice to judicial service staff Be diligent, professional – Chief Justice to judicial service staff

2 hours ago

Parliament notifies EC to conduct by-election in Kumawu after death of Mr Philip Basoah Parliament notifies EC to conduct by-election in Kumawu after death of Mr Philip...

2 hours ago

Parliament passed all three new revenue bills by Majority decision Parliament passed all three new revenue bills by Majority decision

Latest: News
body-container-line