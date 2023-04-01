Supt. Effia Tengey resigns from Ghana Police Service after 18years

01.04.2023 LISTEN

Former Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service Superintendent Effia Tengey has resigned after 18 years of service.

She made this known in a message to a few friends as she pursues other interests.

“Please this is to inform you that I have formally exited from the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service,” she wrote.

“Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean everyone of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession.

“We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment.”

Aside serving the Accra Regional Command of the Service, Effia Tengey was also in the Volta Regional Command as its Public Relations Officer (PRO).

-3news.com