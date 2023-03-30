Koku Anyidoho recalls past BNI arrest, expresses gratitude to sympathizers

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has taken to social media to recall his past arrest by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now called the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The politician was arrested on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo Administration five years ago.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, March 29, Anyidoho expressed gratitude to all those who supported him during that difficult time.

He said, "Exactly five years ago today, I was released from BNI cells for supposedly plotting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo Administration. All charges dropped bcos I committed no crime. To God be the glory & thanks to ALL NDC members & Ghanaians who cried for me. Thanks to my dad & family."

Anyidoho's arrest in 2018 was a major news story at the time, with many people expressing shock and disbelief at the allegations against him.

The politician, who was once a close aide to the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, was then a vocal critic of government led by President Akufo-Addo.

On March 27, 2018, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service arrested Koku Anyidoho on charges of treason. Anyidoho was accused of inciting civilians to launch a coup d'etat against the Akufo-Addo government.

The politician was arrested while holding a news conference at the Press Centre in Accra with other opposition leaders belonging to the Progressive Forces.

The group was condemning the government for signing a security cooperation deal with the United States of America at the time.

The arrest came after he made the allegation while granting an interview on Accra-based Happy FM on Monday, March 26, 2028.

His comment was: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power.

“Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana?”

“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency.”

The politician was eventually released on bail after spending several days in detention.