Resurrected Presidential jet goes long hours as Akufo-Addo fly to US caused stir

Ghana’s Presidential Jet which had not been used for a longer journey in over four years, recently flew President Akufo-Addo to the United States.

The jet landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey yesterday at 8:21am US time, marking a 13-hour trip.

According to reports, the Presidential Jet had not been used for such a long trip in over four years, which has raised questions about the management of public resources. However, the Ghanaian government stated that the use of the jet was necessary for the President's official engagements in the United States.

The trip has sparked debates among Ghanaians, with some questioning the need for President always chartering an expensive jet, while others argue that it is necessary for the country's international relations.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for the opposition National Democratic Congress, has tweeted that "People Power has saved the battered public purse," implying that public pressure had prevented the government from using the jet for unnecessary trips in the past.

The use of the Presidential Jet has been a controversial issue in Ghana, with critics arguing that it is a wasteful expenditure. However, the government has defended its use, stating that it is necessary for the President's official engagements and for promoting the country's image abroad. The recent trip to the United States has once again brought the issue to the forefront of public discourse, with some Ghanaians divided on the matter.

