Every Ghanaian expected LGBTQI issues to come up in Akufo-Addo's meeting with Kamala Harris — Bishop

Every Ghanaian expected issues about homosexuality to come up in the meeting between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had with the Vice President of the United States of America, (USA) Kamala Harris, a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Bishop Samuel Mensah said.

In the view of Bishop Mensah, the president could have used the occasion to make his Christian religious beliefs regarding same-sex marriage known, he chose to be a bit diplomatic in his response to a question on homosexuality.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dissociated from the Anti-Gay Bill.

Proposed under a Private Members' Bill, the anti-gay bill is expected to criminalise some of the activities of homosexuals in Ghana.

Answering a question put to him at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 27 when US Vice President Kamala Harris called on him, President Akufo-Addo confirmed that the bill is currently before Parliament, which will decide on it, but most of its provisions are being fine-tuned.

“It hasn't been passed, so the statement that there is legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate,” he said.

“Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed US Vice President Harris to the seat of government as part the latter's three-day visit to the country.



She stressed how strongly she feels about the importance of supporting and fighting for the cause of human rights including rights of LGBTQs

“For the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the globe including as well as the LGBTQ community and I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for quality among all people.”

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight Show on TV3 Tuesday, March 28, he said “I think definitely the President knew there was going to be a question to this regard, even the ordinary Ghanaian knew that once Kamala Harris was coming in and representing what she represents, being the Vice President of US, obviously the average Ghanaian was aware and knowing exactly what has happened in other countries like Kenya, Uganda and some of the places that the US has gone to, obviously the society was definitely aware.

“I think the president decided to be a little bit more diplomatic and he will be politically correct in his response.”

He added “The majority of our society do not entertain same-sex marriage, that is who we are and that is what we stand for. Beyond that, the President is a believer and a Christian, and so we will assume that he believes in that principle.

“I am not talking of the polarised Christian concept that we are seeing in Europe and in some churches. Where we stand, the President believes in these values and so he could have expressed along that line but he wanted to be diplomatic in the approach. I think we should just accept it as it is now and let us see what Parliament is going to do.”

