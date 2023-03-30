ModernGhana logo
A/R: New NSS boss clashes with NASPA Regional President over election rigging, congress halted

By Eric Murph Asare || Contributor
The Ashanti Regional National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) delegates congress ended abruptly as the regional director clashed with the regional NASPA president at the SSNIT hall in Adum, Kumasi on 28th March 2023.

The event unfolds as the regional directorate represented by the acting boss Mr. Prince Kankam Boadu and the pro Mr. Tweneboah Koduah opposed the use of a manual voting process for electronic voting while the regional executive prefers the manual to the electronic.

According to the regional directorate, it was agreed upon by both the regional executives and the secretariat that the constitutional instrument point 5 of the election guidelines prohibits the use of electronic however the memorandum of understanding between both parties and the aspirants necessitated the use of electronic as against the manual.

The regional national service scheme public relations officer, Mr. Tweneboah Kodua alleged that the manual system has been tampered with by the executives and that it's only advisable to use the electronic system to curb any election rigging.

This created a heated argument between both sides leaving the president to call off the elections while delegates and aspirants insist on the election.

The Regional President, Samuel Afoakwa Boateng, who doubles as the National PRO had earlier instigated that it was out of parochial interest on the part of the regional directorate wanting to prevent the manual system of voting.

However, the Regional PRO, Mr. Tweneboah Koduah debunked the allegation and pointed fingers at the regional executives for trying to rig the elections in favor of some selected aspirants.

“I have a list of names here compiled by the executives that they have decided to rig the election in their favor, some of the aspirants couldn't even speak during vetting, those are the people they want to mafia others to lead you, they have tampered with the system and any attempt will be resisted,” he cautioned.

The Congress came to an abrupt end leaving delegates and aspirants in a state of confusion.

