ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris

Headlines Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described comments by the Vice President of the United States on LGBT issues as undemocratic.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, during her engagement with President Akufo-Addo on Monday, said she had addressed the issue with the President and considers it a matter of human rights.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with the clergy, Alban Bagbin took a swipe at the US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

“I was so happy when I read that Pope Francis directed that no Reverend Father should celebrate over gay or lesbian marriage. Rome has spoken and it’s final, Committee members that we refer the Bill to don’t be intimidated by any person. Please let the report flow, we will be guided by our constitution, so what are you afraid of?”

The Speaker added, “as the Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris did yesterday, these things should not be tolerated, that is undemocratic. What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed”.

He also slammed President Akufo-Addo, saying he has no authority to intervene in the proposed Anti LGBT bill which is currently before Parliament.

“This a word to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo there’s no way he can intervene. That answer he gave, wait until we pass it and we will direct you to execute it, that is where you come in. In terms of the law which is part of the policy, we finalise it, then the executive has the authority to implement it. Let’s get this clear,” he stated.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Benoit TessierReuters Prosecutors raid French banks in multi-billion-euro tax fraud investigation

2 hours ago

REUTERSDenis BalibouseFiles Olympics supremos clear return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competition

2 hours ago

Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris

2 hours ago

I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who voted YES I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who v...

2 hours ago

Rebel MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer “Rebel” MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer

2 hours ago

Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George

2 hours ago

LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam George fumes LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam ...

2 hours ago

Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Gov’t must reject the second IMF advisor being imposed by the US – Prof. Gyampo

4 hours ago

Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of place, unhelpful – Management Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of ...

Latest: News
body-container-line