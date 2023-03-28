Chief of Dunkwa-on-Offin grabs Global Doctoral Humanitarian and Ministerial Excellence Award

The International Kingdom University (IKU), a Christian leadership fellowship based in Florida in the United States of America on Saturday March 18th 2023 conferred a GLobal Doctoral Humanitarian and Ministerial Excellence Award on the chief of Dunkwa-on-Offin, Okofrobuor Obeng Nuako III and four other prominent personalities at the John Wesley Methodist church at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

The other four personalities who were also honoured were Mr Victor Gadri Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GADRITOR Group of Companies, Nana Yaw Amoah Chief of Kadadwen who also doubles as the Adontenhene of Dunkwa, Nana Ama Braso III Queen mother of Twifo Buaben who doubles as Adontenhemaa of Twifo Traditional Area and Mr Evans Bukuro CEO of Evans Faith Enterprise.

The award ceremony was under the theme: "Naming and honouring our Leaders and Citizens who have touched and Impacted Lives in the 21st Century." It brought together people from all walks of life from the region to witness the ceremony.

Presenting the plaques, citations and certificates to the awardees, Professor Dr Amb T, K Hayford Dean of Academics said leadership plays an important role in every society.

Dr Hayford underscored that in recognition of the important roles that leaders play to uplift and raise the living standards of people. For this reason, he added that the International Kingdom University after satisfying the roles been played by the awardees to transform their respective society thought it prudent to present the awards.

He said the awards also forms part of the institute's policies to encourage unique leaders worldwide to help transform economies.

He hinted that, the United Nations is determined to support people worldwide to impact society since it seeks to protect all nations.

In his brief comments to express his gratitude about the awards, Mr Victor Gadri ,CEO of GADRITOR Group Companies noted that it is not only academic degrees from Universities that can move the country forward.

According to him, it is rather the way people would use their mindsets to create jobs for others to do to reduce the burden on the government.

"There are many businesses in the country that can be created by individuals and it is when you create business for others that God will help you in life," Mr Gadri stressed.

In her acceptance speech, Nana Ama Braso III Qeenmother of Twifo Buaben who spoke on behalf of the awardees thanked God and the Executives of the International Kingdom University (IKU) for the honour done them.

She also thanked the invited guests and the public for honoring their invitations that led to a successful program.

The Chief of Dunkwa on Offin, Dr Okofrobour Obeng Nuakoh III who chaired the function thanked all those who came to witness the conferment and hoped that many people benefit from the awards.

In his keynote address, Mr Anthony Takyi, Municipal Education Director for Upper Denkyira East congratulated the nominees for their selection and awards.

He entreated them to exhibit high sense of unity and promote peace to enhance their awards. He also commended the organizers for extending their meritorial services to the five nominees which he observed, is an honour not only the region but the country in general.