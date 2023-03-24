The Chiefs and people of the Volta Region have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for granting the region the hosting rights for the 66th Independence Day celebrations.

The Chiefs said they hoped that the inclusiveness that was emphasised by the Independence Celebrations would be carried further for the good of the country.

A delegation of Chiefs led by the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional area, and President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo, called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to express their appreciation for the honour done to the region.

Togbe Tepre Hodo in his remarks emphasised that they are also hopeful that with the country’s current state of affairs “it should be possible in the not too distance future to address some of the problems of our region.”

Speaking particularly to the completion of the Youth Resource Centre in Adaklu, in North Dayi District, the Paramount Chief said work on the project had resumed and hoped that it would be completed on time to serve its purpose for the good of the region and the country at large.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said he was delighted that the Chiefs and people of the Volta Region had recognised the government’s efforts at driving inclusiveness among Ghanaians, one of which is to rotate the hosting of the country’s independence celebrations.

He said that decision taken is to make clear to all Ghanaians that each part of the country’s fabric is part of the nation-state Ghana.

“That all segments of the population should feel the presence of Ghana, especially on the critical day of our independence celebrations.”

“So, to hear from the very distinguished president of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs identifying that inclusiveness drive, is a main key takeaway is very refreshing and encouraging to me. It means I am on the right path.”

With the glimpse and spectacular stunts of the celebrations that were witnessed by millions of people across the world, according to President Akufo-Addo, the celebration also showed case the beauty, the neatness of the environment, as well as the tourist attractions of the region to the world.

President Akufo-Addo said with the current financial difficulties of the country, he was delighted that work had resumed earnestly at the Adaklu Youth Resource Centre.

The President assured that, with the completion of the Ghana/IMF $3 billion bailout, it would be possible for the government to begin with some of the development projects that had stalled.