Mahama launches campaign fundraising platform to beg for funds to support presidential bid

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has made a passionate appeal to all Ghanaians to donate the little they can to help finance his campaign to become President again.

The flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, March 22, where he launched his campaign fundraising platform to illustrate how political parties and politicians generally can broaden and make more transparent, their sources of financing.

Speaking at the launch, the former President appealed to Ghanaians both home and abroad to support him financially.

“Ladies and gentlemen, on the back of these achievements, we are launching this digitalized retail donation campaign tonight to mobilize small contributions from Ghanaians, both locally and in the diaspora,” John Dramani Mahama said.

He continued, “the platform is transparent and has a dashboard screen that will show all inflows in real-time. The dashboard is in turn linked to a collection bank account so that proceeds from all the channels can be received directly and used for the intended purpose.”

With the newly launched campaign fundraising platform, people who want to support John Dramani Mahama can donate through a number of channels including a John Mahama campaign mobile money number, a USSD code, an Official Zenith Bank account number, and a John Mahama fundraising mobile App.

At the launch of the platform, the former President assured that it is in conformance with the Crowdfunding Policy issued by the Bank of Ghana in February last year.

“I encourage everyone to donate freely. I must also emphasize that the retail donation platform is subject to the Crowdfunding Policy issued by the Bank of Ghana in February 2022. Therefore, the framework will be managed in line with a strict regulatory policy,” the ex-president stressed.