He was a very illustrious, effective MP – Bagbin mourns late Akoto Osei

21.03.2023 LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has reacted to the demise of former Old Tafo Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

The passing of the former MP and Minister was confirmed on Monday by a short statement from Parliament.

In a post on the Facebook page of Ghana’s Parliament, it said, “Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace.”

Speaking in Parliament today, Tuesday, March 21, Speaker Alban Bagbin paid tribute to the deceased MP, describing him as an illustrious and effective Member of Parliament during his days.

“Dr. Akoto Osei was a very illustrious member, very effective, very well respected, a very true gentleman,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

Hon. Alban Bagbin continued, “The former Member of Parliament Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto was not just a Member of Parliament but was also appointed a Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning and later became a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, he really distinguished himself at both the Ministry and in Parliament for Ghana.

“Before even joining politics he was a known face and very active civil society leader who worked in the then very vibrant economic NGO.”

The late Old Tafo MP Dr. Athony Akoto Osei died at the age of 70.