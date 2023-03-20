You brought attention to Ghana’s rich history, culture and people — Government commends media for Ghana Month programs

The Ghanaian media has been commended by the Government of Ghana for its commitment to promoting Ghana and Ghanaian values during the celebration of Ghana's independence this month of March.

In a statement released and signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah the Government expressed its appreciation to the media for its efforts to showcase Ghana's rich history, culture, and people through their coverage.

“Through your coverage, you have brought attention to Ghana’s rich history, culture and people. You have showcased Ghana’s achievements and highlighted her potential for growth and development,” the statement said.

The media's dedicated space and airtime to promoting Ghana has had an immeasurable impact on attracting investors to the country, as well as promoting Ghana's tourism and culture. The Government encourages more of such content even beyond the month of March.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP) expressed his delight in seeing Ghana's achievements highlighted through various media programmes.

The Government is committed to working with the media to further promote Ghana.

The Government's commendation comes as Ghana celebrates its 65th Independence Day anniversary. The celebrations have been marked with various events and activities across the country.

As Ghana looks forward to a bright future, the media's dedication to promoting Ghana will continue to play a vital role in attracting investors, promoting tourism, and showcasing Ghana's culture and people to the world.