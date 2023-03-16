Agricultural and Technology is the order of the day - Deputy Trade Minister

In a bid to bridge food security in the country, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Michael Okyere Barfi has opined that Agricultural and Technology are the way to go.

According to him, the methods of agriculture in the olden days are over hence must embrace new ways and technology to boost the sector.

"Agriculture without technology means that we will not have a yield. The output will be less, that is why there is a need for a lot of innovation in the area of agricultural technology and thankfully, this exhibition is matching them and people in that area purely on the value chain of agriculture and technology. Clearly, it is an opportunity for the people in the sector to take advantage of this exhibition to get more output.

"In the time of old, agriculture was done differently so were getting little yields but now things are changing so everybody must change to suit the time that we are in, that's where Ghana wants to get to. Ghana wants to be a country where we have access to a lot of food and our people are not hungry. Therefore, there is a need for us also to innovate to suit the sector," he stated.

He said this at the opening ceremony of Agritech West Africa Exhibition 2023 on Wednesday 15th March 2023 at Accra International Conference Centre.

He noted that Ghana is becoming a strong destination for investment, urging the youth to tap into this opportunity. He urged persons in the agricultural sector to take advantage of AfTCA to expand their production.

He commended the organizers and India High Commission for organizing this expo.

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association Dr. Joseph Obeng urged the continuation of the India - Ghana partnership. He added that it will serve as a great opportunity to boost the agric sector.

He urged Ghanaians to pass through the Accra International Conference Centre and do business.

The Agritech West Africa exhibition, along with Food & Beverage Ghana and FoodPack Tech Ghana exhibitions, will be in place from 15-17 Mar 2023 at Accra International Conference Center, is under the auspices of the Ministry of Food & Agriculture of Ghana and with esteemed support of the Ministry of Trade & Industry of Ghana.

The Expo is in line with the development goals of the Ghana government’s commitment to value-added agriculture to the national economy and targeted food security.