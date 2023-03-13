My wife who want to become the First Lady is corrupt – Ken Agyapong

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has described his wife, Stella Wilson Agyapong, as corrupt.

According to the lawmaker who is contesting to become flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), his wife was not corrupt when she returned from America but now compromised.

Explaining why he says his wife is corrupt, who could be Ghana’s First Lady should he become president, Mr Agyapong said “A woman I met at Airport told me that a nurse who treated her friend’s daughter wrote a wrong receipt for her, and that she confronted the nurse for writing a receipt of GHS50 when she had paid GHS250 at the hospital. My wife, who was present and who knows me very well, urged the woman not to mention the name of the hospital to me; this is why I say the she is corrupt. She wants to be first lady yet told the woman not to tell me the name of the hospital this happened because she knows I’ll mention the hospital. That is why I say she is corrupt…’

Mr Agyapong said this in an interview on Sompa TV.

Source: Classfmonline.com