Ten reportedly arrested after deadly clashes in Chereponi

Ten persons have reportedly been arrested in a joint police-military operation in the late hours of Thursday, February 23,2023 after a gun battle ensued between two feuding factions at Wenchiki in the Chereponi District following the installation of a new Nagbandi chief.

The suspects have been locked up at the Chereponi District Police Station.

Conflicting reports suggest that two to five persons including a 16-year-old girl and a security officer died following the exchange of fire on Thursday.

Three persons, who were also hit by bullets and sustained various degrees of injury, are receiving treatment at the Chereponi District Hospital.

3news.com‘s sources on the ground say health officials and teachers in Wenchiki have fled the area, seeking refuge at the district police station.

Security has also been beefed up by the Chereponi District Security Council (DISEC).

Reports suggest that some level of calm has been restored in the area following the security presence.

-3news.com