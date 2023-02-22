EU-UN BMP Project launched in Ghana for effective implementation of National Migration Policy

22.02.2023 LISTEN

The Government of Ghana, the United Nations Network on Migration (Network) and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday, February 2023 launched the flagship project ‘Building Migration Partnerships’ (BMP) in Ghana.

The project is being implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on behalf of the United Nations Network on Migration and in collaboration with the Migration Unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

The project aims to build the capacity of key stakeholders in the migration sector, including the Government of Ghana, for effective implementation of the country’s National Migration Policy towards safe, orderly, and regular migration with the goal of making migration work for sustainable development.

It also seeks to strengthen and leverage whole-of-UN expertise to support good migration governance in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior representing Minister Ambrose Dery assured that government is keen on building the needed partnerships to improve migration with a focus on achieving the SDGs.

“As Ghana has signed up to the Global Compact for Migration, we, as policymakers, are working to put in place measures to manage our migration programmes effectively to derive migration benefits for the country’s social and economic development. This project is crucial in supporting Ghana’s migration governance.

“It reflects a true commitment to building migration partnerships which is also geared towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi said.

In the speech, she expressed appreciation to the International Organisation on Migration and the European Union for their massive support, insisting that she has no doubt the EU-UN BMP Project will promote safe migration while helping Ghana to stay on course toward achieving the objectives of the Global Compact for Migration.

Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi added that the Ministry of Interior is geared up and looking forward to collaborating to build mechanisms with all stakeholders to implement the National Migration Policy.

In his speech at the launch, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Irchad Razaaly, underscored the significance of the EU-UN BMP Project, emphasising that addressing migration problems are very crucial.

“This project highlights the linkages between migration and all sectors, such as agriculture, finances, and health. This is why I am glad that it will contribute to building migration-related capacities in the different ministries and in various UN agencies,” .E. Irchad Razaaly noted.

He further indicated that the project will also help develop a national action plan on migration in order to bring a clearer direction to Ghana’s already exemplary steps in migration and governance.

“Let me conclude by commending the Ministry of Interior for its role in the design of this project, I will like to also thank Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator for his support of this project, and let me commend IOM, a trusted partner to the EU for implementing this project on behalf of the Network. By working together I truly believe that we will strengthen the partnership towards safe, orderly, regular migration,” .E. Irchad Razaaly said.

On his part, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, said “Partnership and coordination is the goal for the UN. In whatever we do, we must ensure there is a joined-up approach to our actions that leverages all expertise to deliver lasting and sustainable outcomes.

“This is especially true for cross-cutting issues such as migration. With this project, and through the UN Network on Migration, we can demonstrate our intentional approach to deliver as one and be more responsive to the needs of the Government of Ghana as far as migration is concerned.”

Charles Abani noted that his organisation acknowledges the important role the EU plays and as a result, sees the EU as a true partner in the project and not just a donor giving funds.

The project, according to Charles Abani will also promote sustainable development by providing direct technical and financial support to strengthen migration coordination in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior.

He argued that the increasingly complex migration phenomenon and its obvious effects on development clearly make the case for a robust national migration governance that is able to not only respond to the needs of vulnerable migrants but also make use of the immense potential for socio-economic development migration and migrants represent.

In his concluding remarks, the UN Resident Coordinator reiterated the commitment of the UN system in Ghana to the EU-UN Building Migration Partnerships project.

He further expressed gratitude to the European Union Delegation for its continuous support in improving migration governance in Ghana as well as the Ministry of the Interior, for the collaboration with the UN system through the IOM.

Ghana has made important strides in recent years toward improving its migration policy framework, notably through the development of a National Migration Policy.

In addition to supporting the implementation of this policy, the project will help the government of Ghana achieves the 23 objectives set under the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration, through the formulation and development of a comprehensive five-year Plan of Action.

The launch of the EU-UN BMP Project was attended by several stakeholders from various organisations including Ms. Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, the Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration.

At the launch of the project, she said the IOM knowing how the government of Ghana prioritises migration governance will also continue providing the needed assistance.

Ghana has voluntarily agreed to serve as a champion country for the Global Compact on Migration (GCM).

Ghana's role as a champion country for GCM implementation is critical in demonstrating support for the GCM, including galvanizing support for a productive process of GCM regional reviews.

The launch of the EU-UN BMP Project was preceded by a media briefing attended by national editors and journalists who play a key role in contributing to balanced migration reporting and in positively changing the narrative on migration.

The project is made possible with funding from the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) under the global Building Migration Partnerships Programme implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as coordinator and secretariat of the Network, in close collaboration with Network members - made up of UN entities - and stakeholders.