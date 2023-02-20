There’s light at the end of the tunnel – Buhari assures Nigerians about economic hardships

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged his citizens to keep hopes high in the face of economic challenges.

He noted that the problems will change for the better due to the kind of policies that have been put in place by his administration.

The outgoing president acknowledged the challenges and explained that such are the initial results of the good policies that will soon bring economic relief.

"I am fully aware of the current hardship being faced as a result of some policies meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

"I'm appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there is light at the end of the tunnel," the president said.

Following a disturbing fuel shortage in Nigeria was the scarcity of the new Naira currency.

Nigerians were informed in October 2022 by their central bank that the old notes were being replaced with new ones and therefore they were encouraged to deposit any cash of the old notes in the bank.

However, the unavailability of the newly designed naira notes caused a cash shortage and heightened anxiety among those desperate to get their hands on their money in a country where 40% of the population does not have bank accounts.

The Supreme Court even intervened, ordering that the deadline for returning old notes be extended.

Many people went hungry as they waited for days for their money to be released by banks, at a time when mobile banking was also unavailable.