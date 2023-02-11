Wegvoraus exhibitions to organize second Agritech West Africa EXPO 2023

In line with the development goals of the Ghana government's commitment to value-added agriculture to the national economy and targeted food security Wegvoraus Exhibitions is set for the 2nd edition of the Agritech West Exhibition, along with Food and Beverage Ghana and Foodpack Tech Ghana exhibition, which will be held 15-17 March 2023 at Accra International Conference Centre.

The event is under the auspices of the ministry of food and Agriculture and the ministry of trade and industry; with support of WACOA, CropLife Ghana, GUTA, FABAG, FONG, FAGE, Guzakuza and many more.

The expo aimed at providing a great platform for manufacturers, growers, traders, and distributors from India, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Italy, France, Ghana etc to collaborate for business partnerships, adopt new products, and innovation in agriculture industry.

The Project Director for Agritech West Africa & Food Beverage Ghana Expo, Wegvoraus Exhibitions, Mr. Thomas James at a press conference in Accra said over 5000 business and professional visitors are expected to participate in the second edition exhibitions.

The Expo he mentioned, covers the entire value chain of the agriculture industry, with about 100 companies exhibiting from different countries covering Agriculture Agribusiness, Food & Beverage & Processing sector.

"The expo will be a great platform for the exhibiting companies coming from different parts of the world to meet with Ghanaian and West African business partners, including growers, manufacturers and traders/distributors; to discuss new products and collaborate for business partnerships; moreover, introduce and adapt innovations in the practice of agriculture and food processing packaging sector," he stated.

The event according to him would have seminars and conferences running concurrently for two days, bringing and discussing thoughts ideas, innovations and issues related to the sector to the government ministries, departments, and agencies along with commercial farmers groups, research institutions, trade associations, and chambers of commerce for solutions.

The general secretary of Food and Beverage Ghana, Mr. Samuel Aggrey said, this expo will help the exporters to have direct contact with foreign manufacturers and adopt new ways of doing things in the agric sector.

According to him, this was the time Ghana need to take advantage of the Russia-Ukraine war to invest massively in the agric sector in order to produce what these countries could not produce due to the war.

He urged Ghanaians, especially those in agribusiness, to participate in the expo.

On his part, Rashad Kadiri, Project Manager, CropLife Ghana, appealed to the government to include agric inputs in the tax exemption act 2022.

He said there are a lot of agric inputs that are currently at the port waiting for clearance because of high clearance charges.

Rashad Kadiri explained that if agric inputs are not included in the tax exemption act 2022, the cost of production will increase which will affect final consumers.