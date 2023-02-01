Happy World Read Aloud Day

01.02.2023 LISTEN

We celebrate the power of reading and its ability to break barriers and open up new worlds. Reading aloud not only improves literacy skills, but also helps to foster a love of learning and imagination. In our country Ghana, reading is especially important as it can provide access to education, knowledge and opportunity.

Let us all take a moment to reflect on the importance of reading and commit to making books accessible to all and work towards creating a more literate world for everyone.

Sanitation and Literacy Ghana(SALG), is committed to advancing literacy efforts by providing books and other resources to organizations and groups leading literacy efforts.