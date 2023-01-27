Mahama delivers lecture in UK on prospects for economic recovery, growth for Africa today

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is set to deliver a lecture today, Friday, January 27 in the United Kingdom.

The event is taking place at the Chatham House and will be attended by a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its national chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The lecture according to a press release from the NDC signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi will be under the theme: "Africa's strategic priorities and global role".

Mahama’s lecture will among other things discuss the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent in light of recent debt crisis that has compelled African countries including Ghana to seek debt forgiveness under the G20 Common Framework.

Former President Mahama is expected to share with his audience his ideas and insights on the key economic and governance reforms required for economic stability and prosperity across Africa.

He will also discuss priorities for regional integration and Africa's role and responsibilities in global economic governance.

Other NDC members part of the delegation to the UK include the Director of International Affairs of the NDC, Comrade Alex Segbefia, Deputy National Women Organizer, Comrade Abigail Elorm Akwambea, and the Deputy Treasurer of the party, Comrade Vida Addae.

The team together with the Former President shall hold a meeting with the UK/Ireland Chapter of the NDC as part of the visit.