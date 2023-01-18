Sack Ofori-Atta, he's the problem in your government – Kabila tells Akufo-Addo

Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh aka Kabila has reiterated calls for the dismissal of the embattled Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Bomfeh stated that the minister is the cause of the problems in the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

Contributing to a discussion about the recent impasse between individual bondholders and the government over the Domestic Debt Exchange programme, he noted that people have lost trust in the minister.

"The issue of trust is key to communication. If you talk about transparency, sincerity, and open conversation, then trust or the confidence of people is very significant. "I don't know, but whatever it is, the overwhelming verdict of Ghanaians, which is not scientifically established, is that the President must change this Finance Minister," he said.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, the former CPP chief scribes asked why President Akufo-Addo would still make Mr. Ofori-Atta lead the conversation on the programme (DDEP).

"The Finance Minister, who is leading this conversation, is an issue because the trust issue is major. Parliament, both the Majority and Minority and many Ghanaians have registered their displeasure. So, are we saying we can't find any person in Ghana to lead this process apart from Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta?"

Kabila finds it very difficult to comprehend why the minister, despite all the massive calls for his dismissal by Ghanaians, is still adamant. "Mr. Minister, so all that is going on, are you okay? Are you comfortable with it?" he quizzed.