Buipe mayhem: Eight suspects granted GHS80,000 bail

Some eight persons who were arrested for their roles in the recent disturbances in Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savanna Region have been granted bail.

Each of them was committed to a bail bond of GHS10,000 with two sureties by the Tamale High Court.

The suspects have been charged with rioting and destruction of property.

Meanwhile, the Damongo police unit has arrested another person, a driver, in connection with the recent disturbances that occurred in Buipe.

This came on the back of the arrest of eight people in the community for their involvement in the destruction of property belonging to some non-indigenes at Mande in Buipe.

One person was shot during the melee.

The driver is reported to have driven some of the protestors to the Police Station on Monday, 16 January 2023.

The youth, who were protesting the alleged enskinment of a chief, who is a non-indigene, in the suburb, also stomped the Palace of the Yagbonwura demanding the release of the persons who were arrested.

