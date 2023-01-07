Rev Minister calls for effective enforcement of laws on ritual murders

The National Head Pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr. has stressed the need for the government to put measures in place to ensure that full justice is quickly delivered on ritual murders to deter others from committing same.

The man of God noted that apart from the delays in the justice delivery system that sometimes deny the family of the deceased proper justice, the killing of innocent people invokes curses onto the land.

The man of God made the assertion on Friday, December 30, 2022 when he addressed a large congregation at the end of year camp meeting organized by the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.

The program was under the theme: "I have loved thee with an Everlasting Love" quoted from the book of Jer: 31:3.

The meeting was attended by the entire 25 branch churches across the country.

The man of God observed that Jesus Christ died to save mankind from the bondage of sins because of the love He has for the world.

Elder Ofori Jnr indicated that the love upon which Christ laid his soul for the remission of sins is missing in men.

The clergy expressed regret that today people kill fellow human beings just for earthly powers, fame and riches.

Such evil-doers he reiterated most often go unpunished due to the laxity in the enforcement of the laws.

Elder Enoch Ofori cited Mankessim in the Central Region incident where a chief was alleged to have murdered a prospective nurse for ritual purposes.

According to him, such murders also provoke the spirits of the land which also leads to low yield during crop seasons and feminine.

"The land also becomes cursed and cannot produce because it is divinely disallowed to contain innocent blood," he stated. "Our lands are cursed and it is no more producing because of the alleged innocent bloodshed committed against it resulting in economic challenges."

The pastor intimated that it was against this background that he is passionately appealing to the authorities to strengthen and strictly enforce the laws to deal with murder suspects.