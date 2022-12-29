We will take action against universities charging more than approved fees – Education Ministry

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum

The Ministry in charge of Education is set to go after tertiary institutions in the country charging more than the approved fees by Parliament.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) in a statement on December 16 announced the approval of fees and charges in Public Tertiary Education Institutions for the 2022/23 Academic Year.

In a letter copied to the Minister of Education, it said all public tertiary institutions may adjust their fees for the academic year by up to a maximum of 15% of the last approved rates.

Despite the agreed 15%, some public tertiary institutions have reportedly charged more causing agitation.

Speaking on the issue in an interview with Starr News, the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng said action will be taken against such institutions in accordance with the law.

“I am saying that whenever we have an official complaint as a Ministry that any University has charged more than what Parliament approves of course you don’t need Kwesi Kwarteng to confirm this because the law is clear. The legal framework and provision upon which the Appropriation and subsequent approval of fees is done if you go beyond, that’s completely illegal.

“The necessary action ought to be taken and of course, we will take the necessary action within the framework of the law,” Kwasi Kwarteng assured.