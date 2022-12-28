Be assured that government will work in your interest; you will be paid – Road Minister assure contractors

The Minister in charge of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta has assured contractors that they will be paid what they are owed.

Speaking at the festival of lessons and carols held by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Minister stressed that government will continue to work in the interest of contractors.

In his speech, Mr. Amoako-Atta appealed to contractors to remain calm as the government works to make necessary payments to clear its debt.

“Contractors of this country are doing a yeoman’s job despite all the difficulties, and I want to assure them that government will continue to work in their interest and all their outstanding payments from now onwards will be done from time to time,” the Minister of Roads and Highways said.

Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta continued, “A chunk of outstanding (payments) are going to be effected before the end of the year and it will continue.

“The people deserve to have good roads. I appeal to all those who haven’t had their turn to be patient and calm.”

In the last two years, the government has embarked on massive road infrastructure.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta has been at the helm of affairs ensuring that proper road networks are constructed in various parts of the country.

Even at a time when the country is faced with an economic crisis, the Minister is confident that more roads will be constructed.