I'll leave behind a legacy of free and fair elections — Buhari assure Nigerians

H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has once again given his assurance to help ensure the upcoming elections in the country are the most peaceful ever.

The outgoing president said his administration will do all it can to leave a legacy that frowns on electoral violence.

As evidenced in the off-season elections held in Edo, Ekiti, Anambra, and Osun parts of the country, the former APC presidential candidate says the general elections will be peaceful.

In a tweet sighted by Modernghana News, Mr. Buhari further indicated that it is his dream that the governance of Nigeria will be improved.

"Since 2015, the conduct of our elections continues to steadily improve. The 2019 general elections, the off-season elections in Edo, Ekiti, Anambra & Osun; all conducted in largely improved contexts, to the satisfaction of contestants and voters. This is what we hope for in 2023.

"As I have said repeatedly, leaving behind a legacy of free & fair elections is a priority for our administration. Beyond our borders, we will also continue to work to improve the quality of governance, especially in West Africa, where democracy’s survival is currently challenged," the Federal President wrote.

The Federal State is preparing to elect new leaders who will take over from the current Buhari-led administration on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The presidency is keenly contested between Mr. Tinibu, the All People’s Congress presidential candidate and Mr. Peter Obi, leader of Nigeria's biggest opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).