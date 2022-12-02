Galamsey fight: It’s not just a talk show, we’re making sure the polluted water bodies are clean — Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has assured Ghanaians about the efforts of the government in its fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Ministry is doing everything possible to make sure the polluted river bodies are cleaned.

Engaging editors of some selected media houses in Accra on Tuesday, November 29, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP indicated that the government is not just boasting but is really working to bring about positive change.

"We are not just doing a talk show here; we are on the grounds, and the whole mentality is to get our river bodies cleaned," he said.

Mr. Mireku Duker revealed that the new approach is attracting several countries that are coming into the country to learn.

Others also, he said, are emulating the measures to fight the menace in their countries, citing Zambia and Sudan.

"Zambia and Sudan have come to emulate us and currently, the South African High Commissioner is at the Ministry with the same purpose, to understudy Ghana’s small-scale mining sector," the deputy minister disclosed.