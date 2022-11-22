ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama mourns with family of late former MP of South Tongu Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Headlines Mahama mourns with family of late former MP of South Tongu Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Full schedule and match start times in Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, visited the family of the late Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo who died about two weeks ago.

The late Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo was a former Member of Parliament for South Tongu and also a former Ambassador to China.

According to the former President, Dr. Ameyedowo faithfully served the NDC party and the country.

He stated that Dr. Ameyedowo was very instrumental in arranging his first meeting with the current Chinese President who was then the Vice President.

He added that during Dr. Ameyedowo's days as Ambassador, he opened up many other opportunities for the government, some of which resulted in the construction of the Atuabo Gas Project.

Former President Mahama assured the family that the party will wholeheartedly support them to give the late Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo a befitting burial.

He also extended his appreciation to the people of Dabala for producing such an illustrious son for the NDC party and the country.

The former President was accompanied by Hon. Abdul Latif Dan - Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome - Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Ablekuma Central Constituency Executives and a couple of branch executives led by Hon. Solomon Amoo - Constituency Chairman.

The former President later took his turn to sign the book of condolence and prayed for God to grant him a peaceful rest.

Source: Ablekuma Central NDC Communication Bureau

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Dear Majority Leader, do you also wants Ken Ofori-Atta sacked or not; tell us — Sulemana Braimah
22.11.2022 | Headlines
2023 Budget: Ken Ofori-Atta is only coming to present falsehood – Sene East MP
22.11.2022 | Headlines
Saglemi housing project not a failed project; it’s Akufo-Addo’s gov’t that has failed – Minority
22.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line