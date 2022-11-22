Mahama mourns with family of late former MP of South Tongu Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, visited the family of the late Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo who died about two weeks ago.

The late Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo was a former Member of Parliament for South Tongu and also a former Ambassador to China.

According to the former President, Dr. Ameyedowo faithfully served the NDC party and the country.

He stated that Dr. Ameyedowo was very instrumental in arranging his first meeting with the current Chinese President who was then the Vice President.

He added that during Dr. Ameyedowo's days as Ambassador, he opened up many other opportunities for the government, some of which resulted in the construction of the Atuabo Gas Project.

Former President Mahama assured the family that the party will wholeheartedly support them to give the late Dr. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo a befitting burial.

He also extended his appreciation to the people of Dabala for producing such an illustrious son for the NDC party and the country.

The former President was accompanied by Hon. Abdul Latif Dan - Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome - Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Ablekuma Central Constituency Executives and a couple of branch executives led by Hon. Solomon Amoo - Constituency Chairman.

The former President later took his turn to sign the book of condolence and prayed for God to grant him a peaceful rest.

Source: Ablekuma Central NDC Communication Bureau