Economic crisis: I offered myself freely to help Akufo-Addo but he rejected me — Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier-General (RTD) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, a former National Security Advisor to the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has disclosed how he was kicked out by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

He said seeing the economy heading into a ditch, he decided to reach out to the President to help with advice.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, the security expert revealed how close he used to be with President Akufo-Addo but rejected when he decided to draw the President's attention to the direction the country was heading.

“I know President Akufo-Addo more than any other politician, I was his campaign Manager in 1998. You said you won't call me so I decided to reach out to him myself but he says he doesn't have the time, what should I do again?” he quizzes.

He made this revelation when the host asked what he could do to help save Ghana from its current situation.

Due to the embarrassment he suffered, Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah revealed that he has learned from his mistakes and wouldn't want to be disgraced again.

" . . experience is the best teacher and based on our knowledge of the past we knew this would happen so I decided to go to the President. I went with a friend and approached Kwame Mpiani and he called Gabby on the phone to give us access to speak to the President. One week later we didn't hear from anyone . . . I was really sad because we were not going to beg the President for anything . . . I offered myself," he vowed.

He stressed that "our [Ghana] politics is ugly.”