ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Labour Ministry to meet teacher unions threatening strike over new GES boss

Education Labour Ministry to meet teacher unions threatening strike over new GES boss
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has invited to a meeting teacher unions threatening to embark on a strike if the appointment of the new Director-General for the Ghana Education Service (GES) is not reversed.

Three teacher unions had vowed to lay down their tools following the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the GES.

They are, the National President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

A statement signed by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah explained that the meeting scheduled for Friday, November 4, 2022, is to help “find [an] amicable resolution to the impasse.”

The unions, since the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah on October 19, have opposed the move, arguing that the new GES Director-General does not qualify to occupy the position.

But the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum had defended the appointment saying that the accusations of the teacher unions were unfounded.

The Minister of Education is expected to be at the meeting.

“By this invitation, the Ministry entreats all stakeholders to exercise restraint whilst the matter is being amicably resolved,” the Labour Minister added in the statement.

113202293605-0f738m3yxs-113202291232-whatsapp-image-2022-11-03-at-171058.jpeg

—citinewsroom

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
More than 80% of Ghana School of Law candidates pass final exams
04.11.2022 | Education
Anglogold Ashanti partners Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Foundation to distribute 17,000 textbooks in Obuasi
04.11.2022 | Education
There are more urgent issues that warrant strike action than the appointment of a new DG – All Teachers Alliance to 4 Teacher Unions
03.11.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES
body-container-line